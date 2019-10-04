Parties fume over Mongameli Bobani’s new acting city manager
Political parties are furious over mayor Mongameli Bobani’s unilateral decision to appoint legal services official Nobuntu Mgogoshe as acting city manager.
Her appointment on Thursday comes days after a majority of Bobani’s coalition partners asked him to step down...
