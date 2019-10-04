'Oh dear': Tito Mboweni on 'worn-out' shoe jokes

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has reacted to jokes about his shoes, using his popular phrase, “Oh dear”.

Mboweni's “worn-out” shoes saw the minister making the top trending list on Twitter on Thursday, as social media users took to the platform to poke fun at them.

Some offered to buy him shoe polish, while others suggested he buy a decent pair — he is the minister of finance, after all.

Defending himself, Mboweni paid dust to the jokes, saying, “Oh dear!!”.