Medics want action after attacks
Nothing done yet to resolve crisis, say frustrated emergency services personnel
“People are dying while we wait for intervention.”
That was the message from the Bay’s government emergency medical services (EMS) fraternity who embarked on a go-slow last week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.