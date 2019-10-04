Bay wife-killer cop’s case postponed

Presentencing proceedings for a former police officer, convicted of plotting the murder of his estranged wife, ground to a halt on Thursday when the murderer claimed to be too ill to continue.

The former constable stationed at the Motherwell police station, Mlungisi Tsitsi, 37, along with Ndiphe Soqokomashe, 48, Sicelo Mbanga, 31, Thembani Rorwana, 34, Msindisi Bhebhula, 27, and Luyanda Nyumka, 38, were convicted on Tuesday for the November 12 2015 murder of Tsitsi’s policewoman wife, Nomathamsanqa Ivy Mtwesi, 36.

Tsitsi’s co-convicted hugged and kissed family members who came to see them in the Port Elizabeth High Court, prompting state advocate Marius Stander to instruct them to return to the public gallery.

As court proceedings were set to start on Thursday, Tsitsi’s legal representative, advocate Gerrit Cillier, told judge Irma Schoeman that his client was ill and needed to see a doctor.

Schoeman postponed the matter to October 14 and ordered that when the men were returned to St Albans prison, Tsitsi had to see a doctor immediately.

It was not clear what the nature of Tsitsi’s illness is.

Schoeman convicted Tsitsi and Soqokomashe of conspiracy to commit murder and murder, while Mbanga, Bhebhula, Rorwana and Nyumka were convicted of murder.

All the men were acquitted of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition after Schoeman found the state had not proved who had fired the shots that killed Mtwesi.

Mtwesi was shot dead outside the NU 8 Motherwell home she shared with her elderly mother, sister and son.

She had just arrived home at 6am after finishing her shift at the Zwide police station.

During the trial, it emerged that Tsitsi admitted he had asked Soqokomashe to arrange a hit on his wife, following a heated argument.

Speaking to The Herald after the matter had been postponed, Mtwesi’ s sister, Nobubele, said she was disappointed to hear the men would not be sentenced on Thursday.

“We as a family want this thing to be over. It is difficult for us to find closure,” she said.

Mtwesi’s mother, Nofikile, 79, was not at court.

“My mother can’t come to court. It makes her sick,” Nobubele said.