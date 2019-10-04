Bay mom pleads for bail to mourn daughter
Man’s genitals sliced off after child’s rape and murder
Arrested for allegedly trying to avenge her daughter’s rape and murder by cutting off the penis of the man she believed murdered her daughter, a young Port Elizabeth mother begged on Thursday to be released on bail.
Holding her sole remaining child in her arms, a seven-month-old boy who had spent the past two weeks with her in jail, Veronique Makwena said she desperately needed to get home to her family so that she could mourn her daughter’s brutal death properly...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.