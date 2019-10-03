WATCH | Angry customer assaults pregnant Shoprite cashier

At first, Xhalabile says, she argued with the customer, telling him to use another till. But when he became aggressive she decided to assist him.

"While I scanned his items we kept on exchanging words, with him issuing insults, saying for me to get paid he has to buy and I must respect him as a customer," she said.

In video footage of the scene, the male customer can be seen arguing with Xhalabile and making hand gestures before punching her. A security guard was watching the whole argument and stepped forward to hold Xhalabile after she was assaulted. A manager arrived to remove the customer.

"I had to call my husband for him to take me to the hospital then later to the police station to open a case. Shoprite … did not apprehend the man who assaulted me. He was escorted out by the security."

Wiseman Manjangaza, Xhalabile’s husband, said he arrived to find his wife crying and red-faced. "She was bruised, and I asked why she had not been taken to hospital."

Xhalabile says she was given four days off and told to come back to work if she wanted to get over her experience.