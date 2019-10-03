Stats SA survey reveals dramatic increase in violent crime

South Africans are increasingly feeling unsafe.

The latest crime survey, released by Stats SA in Pretoria on Thursday, has revealed dramatic increases in violent crimes, especially murder, assault and sexual offences.

The survey, part of a larger, three-year survey, looked at people’s experiences of crime in the 2017/2018 financial year.

Releasing the results, part of the larger Governance, Public Safety and Justice survey, statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said 30,000 households across SA were surveyed.

The data shows that women-headed urban households were more likely to be attacked than households run by men, with 43% of women feeling unsafe.

Maluleke said there was also a “dramatic increase” in the percentage of victims of sexual offences, “which are in line with police crime statistics”.