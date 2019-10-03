Sasco romps to victory at NMU elections

The South African Students Congress (Sasco) won six of the nine seats to once again take control of Nelson Mandela University’s SRC, preliminary voting results show.

IEC regional supervisor Crosby Bacela said the EFF Student Command (EFFSC) took two seats, up from one in the previous year’s elections.

DA-aligned Daso managed to take one seat – the same as last year.

Bacela said the elections went off smoothly.

“It all went very well. There were no incidents,” he said.

Only 5,768 students voted, which is 22,6% of the student population at NMU.

Out of all the votes:

SASCO received 3,252;

EFFSC 1,462; and

DASO 998.

The results are preliminary with objections allowed to be made for the next 24 hours.

NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said after the 24-hour period the results would be made final.

"No incidents were reported during voting. We are just waiting for the finalisation of the results before a statement is issued," she said.