Judiciary faces ever-increasing workload: chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says a conviction cannot be used as a yardstick to measure the performance of prosecutors.

“The NPA’s reliance, or the requirement for prosecutors to rely on the conviction rate as a performance yardstick, must be corrected. They don't convict. Judicial officers do,” he said, while presenting the annual report on the state of the judiciary in the constitutional court on Thursday.

Mogoeng said the responsibility of prosecutors was to present cases and support an acquittal where the interests of justice would be served by doing so, “not to pursue a conviction at all costs”.

Giving a breakdown of the performance of courts in the country during the 2018-2019 period, Mogoeng said superior courts reached a 70% performance level.