Five killed in accident outside PE

By Gareth Wilson - 03 October 2019
Five people were killed in an accident outside Thornihill on Wednesday night.
Five people were killed when two vehicles collided with a truck on the N2 outside Port Elizabeth on Wednesday night.

The accident happened near Thornhill at about 7.45pm.

The N2 was temporarily closed for several hours while authorities were busy on the scene.

Details as to how the accident occurred are still unknown but authorities on the scene suspect one of the vehicles had a tyre burst which led to the collision.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said one of the vehicles transporting four people caught alight on impact.

A fifth deceased was on the side of the road near the burning vehicle.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said a case of culpable homicide was under investigation and more details would be released later today.

 

