Doctor to sue women for social media sex assault claims
Port Elizabeth doctor and talk show host Mthembeni Tebelele is suing three former patients who accused him of sexual assault for R1m.
He is also demanding an unconditional apology...
Port Elizabeth doctor and talk show host Mthembeni Tebelele is suing three former patients who accused him of sexual assault for R1m.
He is also demanding an unconditional apology...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.