WATCH | 'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town
A man shopping for cooldrink has been hailed a hero after coming to the aid of a shop owner being held up by a panga-wielding assailant in Cape Town.
Dramatic CCTV footage of the incident showed Werner Pierre Raal calmly pick up a metal rack and deliver a series of blows to the robber, who was eventually overpowered and fled from the store.
Raal, speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, said he went to the shop to buy Coca-Cola.
“It’s the shop where I normally buy my Coke [Coca-Cola]. The people always treat you with the utmost respect when you walk into that shop,” he said.
In a video shared on social media, the shop owner sits on a chair behind the counter. A man with a beanie takes out what appears to be a panga from his bag and takes a swing at the shop owner.
“Give me money,” the panga-wielding man says as the owner ducks for cover, pleading for his life, behind the counter.
The attacker walks around the corner and again instructs the owner to give him money.
“Take money, take money but don’t touch me. Don’t touch me,” the owner begs.
The attacker takes a bag and starts emptying the till while the owner lies helplessly on the floor.
After a few seconds, a scuffle breaks out and the owner starts screaming. This is where Raal enters the shop and at first looks confused about the fight behind the counter.
Raal walks to the counter, takes an object and starts beating the robber.
The robber manages to evade the attack and flees the scene.
“When you hear any person or animal scream like that for his life, I just think its human nature to help.
“The medical team from Basset Security attended to the shop owner when I left. The man who works at the shop told me that his boss [shop owner] was recovering at home. He survived and that’s all that matters.”
Raal shared footage of the incident on his Facebook page with the caption: “Durbanville action.”
His post has since been flooded with comments hailing him a hero.
“Werner that was very brave of you. It could have gone either way. I am glad that you decided to help the man,” a comment read.
A second comment read: “My respect Werner. Well done to you and the shopkeeper. That criminal must have cut his hands badly the way he was fighting for the knife. I hope he did and I hope the police are checking the local clinics and hospitals.”
A third comment read: “Well done to the guy that came in and helped the shop owner you were truly an angel send by God that moment.”
TimesLIVE has reached out to the police for comment and will update this story when it lands.