Nafiz Modack's accuser 'colluded' with rival Mark Lifman, extortion trial told

He asked Kinnear whether he thought a meeting between Lifman and state witness Radley Dijkers, the brand manager of Cape Town's Grand Café Africa, amounted to collusion.

When Kinnear said no, Uys said it was easy for him to conclude there was some sort of collusion as a result of the meeting.

The encounter came to light when Kinnear's deputy, Capt Sharon Jafta, walked in on the meeting at Lifman’s Sea Point house shortly after he made a statement implicating Modack and several others in the extortion case.

Kinnear testified that he knew there was fighting in the nightclub security industry between Lifman and Modack.

He knew one of the areas of conflict was Grand Café Africa’s security contract, which was run by Lifman and bouncer boss Andre Naude before Modack’s alleged forceful takeover.

Testifying as a state witness, Kinnear said Lifman himself told him about the turf war when he went to interview him at his home about a crimen injuria case involving Modack’s co-accused Jacques Cronje.

Kinnear then claimed Jafta had never told him she found Dijkers at Lifman’s house.

Uys also questioned Kinnear on why standard procedure was not followed when the extortion complaint was made by Stewart Bailey, a former manager at Harbour House Group, which owns the Grand.

According to Kinnear, Jafta called him to her office at Cape Town Central police station for a meeting with his commander, Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey.

They decided to open an inquiry docket rather than register a complaint in the police computer system.