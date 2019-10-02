'House of torture' shines spotlight on Nigeria's Islamic schools

The shocking revelations made headlines but activists insisted they were symptomatic of abuses that have long-riddled a system beyond official control.

Private Islamic schools - known locally as Almajiri schools - are widespread across mainly Muslim northern Nigeria, where poverty levels are high and government services often lacking.

The authorities have estimated that there are more than nine million students enrolled at the institutions.

"The latest example from Kaduna represented the worst of the system and very inhumane conditions," Mohammed Sabo Keana, team lead at the Abuja-based Almajiri Child Rights Initiative NGO, told AFP.

"But they are a clear manifestation of what a lot of children go through - including being made to beg on the streets, subjected to violence, sleeping in the worst conditions imaginable and living with terrible sanitation levels."

'Place of human slavery'

Activists have long pushed the government to reform or end the Almajiri system, arguing that it fails to provide children with the basics of an education.

In June Nigeria's presidency said that it wanted ultimately to ban the schools - but insisted it would not be doing so anytime soon for fear of creating "panic or a backlash".

Now calls for change look likely to grow in the wake of the latest scandal.

In a statement on the case the office of President Muhammadu Buhari - himself a Muslim from northern Nigeria - denounced the facility "as a house of torture and a place of human slavery".

"We are glad that Muslim authorities have dismissed the notion of the embarrassing and horrifying spectacle as (an) Islamic School," the statement said.

But it steered clear of mentioning any move to prohibit the schools and insisted that enforcing free compulsory education was a "panacea".