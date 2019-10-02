'He must stop wasting time': EFF on Catzavelos bid to sink criminal case

Adam Catzavelos, the man who caused an uproar after using the k-word in a video, is yet to hear the outcome of representations he made to the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) to have the case against him dropped.

Catzavelos appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.

His case was postponed to November 12 for a response from the NDPP. He is arguing that a criminal case against him for the slur should be dropped because the video was shot abroad and a court in SA did not have jurisdiction over the matter.

Prosecutor Dinesh Nandkissor told the court that after unsuccessfully making representations to the Gauteng director of public prosecutions, Catzavelos headed to the NDPP.

"The representations with the DPP were not successful and then he escalated the matter to the NDPP," said Nandkissor.