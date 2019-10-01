‘We will pray for culprit to be revealed to us’ - Recolin's family

Recolin’s school to hold prayer rallies after tragic discovery of his body

PREMIUM

Prayer rallies will continue to be held this week for Recolin Witbooi after his severely decomposed body was discovered in Port Elizabeth at the weekend, nearly three months after he went missing.



The eight-year-old was last seen alive on July 6, near his family home in Helenvale, about 1km from where his remains were found...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.