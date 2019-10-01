Vuvuzela leaps from stadium to street to blow away crime

PREMIUM

During the 2010 football World Cup in SA, the vuvuzela gained international fame for the way it filled stadiums with a loud, buzzing sound of fan support.



Nearly a decade later, the instrument has taken on a new purpose. It is being used to alert women in Soweto that their local patrol group is ready to safely escort them to public transport...

