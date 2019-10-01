The state is to blame for SA’s pricey medical aid. This is why
More than three and half years after it was supposed to end, the findings of the Competition Commission’s health market inquiry into the cost of private health care were finally released on Monday.
Two themes emerged – overuse of the private sector with unnecessary hospitalisations and procedures, and unnecessary specialist visits. The other thing said to be driving up cost was the state’s poor regulation of the sector...
