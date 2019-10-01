Teddy bear, passports, blanket and baby - all mom could save in Kempton Park inferno

Walking through the settlement, all that was left in the aftermath of the blaze by midday were pieces of blackened metal, burnt beds, corrugated iron and ashes.

The fire left Selai and about 900 others clutching what they could salvage, but homeless.

Junior, their passports, a teddy bear and a blanket were the only items she could save as the fire spread.

“I wanted to take a lot of things but what was important was to save my child, take our passports and his toy because he can’t sleep without it,” she said.