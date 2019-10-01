State capture: Ranjeni Munusamy explains car payment, wants to cross-examine witness

In her affidavit, Munusamy denied being on the Crime Intelligence payroll and said she only found out in the wake of Roelofse's testimony that the money came through Atlantis Motors.

After the testimony, she spoke to Abdool, who she refers to by his first name in the document.

She said Abdool, a businessman involved in the fruit and vegetable industry, had been in Johannesburg when she confided in him that, on the advice of her financial adviser, she was considering paying off the car to make more money available for her home loan payments. After discussing her financial situation with Abdool, he offered to pay off the car.

"When I revisited the payment of the settlement amount with Basheer [Abdool] last week, he confirmed that he paid the settlement," she said.

Munusamy said Abdool was interested in buying a car at the time and saw a Nissan Hardbody at Atlantis Motors. He liked it and paid R150,000 cash.

"In light of my financial predicament, on the morning of May 9 2008 he [Abdool] called the dealership to cancel the sale of the Nissan Hardbody. He was told that he could not get his cash back but that the dealership could transfer the funds back to his account. Instead, he asked the dealership to transfer the outstanding amount ... to my Wesbank Vehicle Finance account," she said, adding that Abdool had to "forfeit" the balance of the money as a "handling fee" for making the transfer.

"He says in his affidavit he knows nothing about the allegations that Crime Intelligence was involved at Atlantis Motors," she added.