Rescuers fear six trapped after Taiwan bridge collapse

Rescuers were scrambling on Tuesday to reach six people feared trapped after a bridge collapsed in Taiwan, smashing onto a group of fishing boats moored underneath.

Dramatic CCTV images captured the moment the 140-metre (460-foot) long single-arch bridge came crashing down in Nanfangao, on Taiwan's east coast.

In the images, the road gives way and tumbles down onto at least three fishing boats as a petrol tanker that was crossing also plunges into the water.

The National Fire Agency said it believed six people were unaccounted for and could be trapped in the boats underneath the collapsed structure.

"The rescue operation is ongoing," the agency said in a statement, adding at least 12 people were injured, including six Philippine and three Indonesian fishing workers as well as the Taiwanese driver of the petrol tanker.