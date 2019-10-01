Red tape blocks Graaff-Reinet from using relief funds as dam runs dry

Karoo gem on its knees

PREMIUM

There is R28.2m worth of relief money in the bank – but the authorities in the parched town of Graaff-Reinet cannot spend it.



That is the bizarre situation facing the “gem of the Karoo”, where the main supply in the Nqweba Dam has run dry, parts of the town are completely waterless and other parts are surviving on boreholes which, at present, are delivering less than half the volume needed...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.