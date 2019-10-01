Port Elizabeth swimmer lives to tell tale of close-up Jaws encounter

PREMIUM

A Port Elizabeth swimmer’s close encounter with a shark over the weekend left him dazed and confused and with 10 stitches, but Iain Geddes said quick thinking on the part of those accompanying him was his saving grace.



The incident took place near Schoenmakerskop after Geddes, 37, and four friends set out on a training swim...

