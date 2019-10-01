Nigerian police free 19 women and girls from Lagos 'baby factory'

Police in Nigeria's biggest city, Lagos, have freed 19 women and girls who had mostly been abducted and impregnated by captors planning to sell their babies.

The girls and women, aged from 15 to 28, had been brought from all over Nigeria with promises of work, Lagos police said on Monday. Four babies were also found.

"Baby factories", as such premises are widely known, are most common in parts of eastern Nigeria.

"The young women were mostly abducted by the suspects for the purpose of getting them pregnant and selling the babies to potential buyers. The girls were tricked with employment as domestic staff in Lagos," said Lagos police spokesperson Bala Elkana.

"Boys are sold for 500,000 naira ($1,630) and girls for 300,000 naira ($980)."

The girls and women were brought to Lagos from the southern and eastern states of Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Abia and Imo.

Elkana said the raid had taken place on September 19 but had been kept secret to enable the police to apprehend suspects.