Loading of 60,000 sheep at East London harbour starts
Sheep are being loaded onto live carrier the Al Shuwaikh.
The loads were the first of a consignment of 60,000 merino sheep to enter the EL harbour this evening. ..
Sheep are being loaded onto live carrier the Al Shuwaikh.
The loads were the first of a consignment of 60,000 merino sheep to enter the EL harbour this evening. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.