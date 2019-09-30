Supercars seized from Equatorial Guinea's vice-president net $27m at auction

A collection of 25 supercars seized from Equatorial Guinea's vice-president as part of a Swiss money-laundering probe fetched nearly 27 million Swiss francs (R409m) at an auction by Bonhams on Sunday.

A 2014 white Lamborghini Veneno Roadster sold for 8.28 million francs (R126m), including commission, about 50% more than its presale estimate, in heavy three-way bidding.

“The top lot of the collection and rarest of all, one of only nine built and introduced for the 50th anniversary of Lamborghini,” said James Knight, group chairperson of Bonhams motoring department, as he opened bidding.

The buyer was anonymous, but the saleroom burst into applause as the hammer came down at the event in a 12th-century abbey in the grounds of Bonmont golf and country club in Cheserex, 30km from Geneva.

Geneva prosecutors said in February that they had closed an inquiry into Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue for money-laundering and misappropriation of public assets, with an arrangement to sell the cars to fund social programmes in the west African state.

Known as Teodorin, he is the son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who has ruled Equatorial Guinea for 40 years. Rights groups label his administration as one of the world's most corrupt.

A tally of official hammer prices, VAT and 15% commission showed a total of 26.93 million francs (R411m).