Plans to save Cape Town and Durban as sea levels rise

Headline-grabbing coastal apocalypses tend to involve tsunamis or hurricanes.

But in SA a quieter storm is coming to get us: waves are changing, sea levels are rising and sand is burying us.

Cape Town and Durban are under threat, with policymakers already working on adaptation strategies to save the country’s two main coastal cities.

A new study just published in the scientific journal Nature Climate Change shows that a warming planet will alter waves along half the world’s coastlines, and SA is already suffering the effects.