Plans to save Cape Town and Durban as sea levels rise
Headline-grabbing coastal apocalypses tend to involve tsunamis or hurricanes.
But in SA a quieter storm is coming to get us: waves are changing, sea levels are rising and sand is burying us.
Cape Town and Durban are under threat, with policymakers already working on adaptation strategies to save the country’s two main coastal cities.
A new study just published in the scientific journal Nature Climate Change shows that a warming planet will alter waves along half the world’s coastlines, and SA is already suffering the effects.
Anton Cartwright, a climate economist at the African Centre for Cities at the University of Cape Town (UCT), said the frequency and intensity of the summer south-easter and “associated wave action” had “contributed to the collapse of the railway line to Simon’s Town”.
