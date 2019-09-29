News

Killer hubby used Facebook mind games to sway public opinion

By SHAIN GERMANER - 29 September 2019
George Barkhuizen leaves the Johannesburg high court.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

For almost four years, convicted wife killer George Barkhuizen proclaimed his innocence during his criminal trial, even using social media to try to sway public opinion.

His Facebook page was often used for blanket denials, stating categorically that he had nothing to do with the killing of his wife, Odette, who was shot outside her Moffat View, Johannesburg, offices in 2015, a month after he had taken out three multimillion- rand insurance policies on her life.

Then, in November 2017, a new Facebook group appeared, “11062015 truth before and after”, with Barkhuizen proclaiming a group of “legal students” had started the page, taking up the banner of finding the truth behind Odette’s killing.

Read more in the Sunday Times.

