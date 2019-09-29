Homes and businesses flooded as heavy rains lash southern Cape
Heavy rain lashed parts of the southern Cape leaving some roads, homes and businesses flooded in the town of Hartenbos.
Mossel Bay municipality confirmed that "parts of Hartenbos and the private Monte Christo Eco Estate have been worst affected by Sunday morning's rain.
"The municipal fire and disaster management services is aware of the situation and will provide assistance where necessary and possible. The municipal manager, advocate Thys Giliomee, is on the scene.
"Law enforcement officers and the necessary employees are working to address the situation," the municipality said in a statement shared on social media.
Heavy #rain lashed the coastal town of #Hartenbos on the South Coast as more pictures emerges of #flooding and #damage Video Casper le Roux @eNCAWeather @SAWeatherServic @sawx_sa_weather @eNuus @TimesLIVE @peoples_weather pic.twitter.com/EazfQuJt0b— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) September 29, 2019
Unconfirmed reports suggested 50mm or more of rain fell in 15 minutes near Mossel Bay.
The SA Weather Service warned early on Sunday that "heavy rain leading to localised urban flooding is expected over the Overberg, Eden District and the south-eastern parts of the Cape Winelands of the Western Cape as well as the south coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape".
Mossel Bay Municipality says parts of Hartenbos and Monte Christo Eco Estates have been worst affected by this morning's rain. The municipal fire and disaster management services will provide assistance where necessary. Law enforcement officers are at the scene.— Snazo Gulwa (@Snazo_Gulwa) September 29, 2019
? : Supplied pic.twitter.com/iK1m7vdOOj
A storm surge was expected along the south coast of the Western Cape between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay.
Mossel Bay municipality closed the access route to Vogelsang (estate) after part of a barrier wall collapsed along the road. Motorists were urged to exercise caution on the road and, if possible, to avoid the route.
ALERT: Mossel Bay Municipality will close the access route to Vogelsang (Vakansieplaas) temporarily after a piece of the barrier wall collapsed. Municipal Manager Adv Thys Giliomee advises caution & if possible, to avoid the route. Contact 044 606 5107 for urgent assistance pic.twitter.com/VzjmFOn6vs— NickeyleRoux (@NickeyleRoux) September 29, 2019
Trees uprooted and area #flooded after 54mm of #rain was meaured in #Klein_Brakrivier, South Coast this morning. Photo Johan Ruthven. pic.twitter.com/U9os411mqB— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) September 29, 2019
49mm #rain in 15min caused #flooding and road damage in Monte Christo, Hartenbos.?Nelis Jonker@SAWeatherServic @sawx_sa_weather @eNCAWeather @eNuus @Die_Burger @maroelamedia @RapportSA@GetMe2MosselBay @hartenbos_fans pic.twitter.com/zHiGcNpXoq— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) September 29, 2019