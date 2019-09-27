Video shows victim shortly before murder

Footage obtained from at least three different premises, including the nightclub where a Jeffreys Bay man was beaten and then left for dead 90m away, was shown in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday during the trial of the two men accused of the brutal attack.

In the footage, the victim, Jonathan Zane Hayward, 29, is seen outside Club Beachfront in Jeffreys Bay before entering the bar of the Savoy Hotel in Da Gama Road.

While at the Savoy, he orders beers and takes what appears to be money from his sock at about 3am on April 29 2017.

Hayward’s badly beaten body was found later that day near a bottlestore in Pellsrus, about 90m from Club Beachfront.

Footage from a Shell garage shows what appears to be one of the accused entering the shop at about 6am, looking down and walking out again.

State witness Catherine Rutledge told the court she had used about 50 CDs to compile the footage.

Sixteen pieces of footage from Club Beachfront alone had been analysed, she said.

The footage was gathered to track the movements of Hayward and the alleged perpetrators, to see where their paths crossed.

The case was postponed shortly after Rutledge’s testimony as a Humansdorp magistrate who had taken down a statement by one of the accused, Remeo Booysen, 21, was not available to read the document into the record.

The statement, taken down by now retired magistrate Floris van Zyl on May 2 2017 and considered to be a confession statement – was ruled admissible after a trial-within-atrial following Booysen’s claims that he was unduly influenced to make the statement.

On Wednesday, acting judge Olav Ronaasen ruled that the statement was lawfully obtained and provisionally accepted the document on the proviso that Van Zyl reads it into the record.

The state prosecutor, advocate Garth Baartman, told the court that Van Zyl would be available only on Monday and Ronaasen postponed the matter to December 9.

Booysen and Renaldo Kamoetoe, 27, have pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.