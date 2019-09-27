Trailer builder denies scheme to con clients

A man accused of conning at least three people out of thousands of rands pleaded not guilty to the charges, claiming that the complainants had breached the terms of their contracts.



Malcolm Myles Leonard, 58, of Kabega Park, who appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, is facing three charges of fraud totalling R27,205...

