Nelson Mandela Bay ambulance workers demand cop escorts

We are trying to save lives while fearing for our own, say EMS staff

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay ambulance crews will not be fetching patients unless they have a police escort.



This is according to the regional chair of the South African Emergency Personnel's Union, Zintle Ngqandu, who said the department of health needed to put the safety of workers first...

