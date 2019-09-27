Nelson Mandela Bay ambulance workers demand cop escorts
We are trying to save lives while fearing for our own, say EMS staff
Nelson Mandela Bay ambulance crews will not be fetching patients unless they have a police escort.
This is according to the regional chair of the South African Emergency Personnel's Union, Zintle Ngqandu, who said the department of health needed to put the safety of workers first...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.