Killer of would-be rapist cleared
A Port Elizabeth woman who stabbed her would-be rapist to death has been acquitted of murder.
The Port Elizabeth Regional Court gallery was filled with excitement on Thursday as a magistrate and two court-appointed assessors found Xolelwa Witbooi, 21, not guilty at the close of the state’s case...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.