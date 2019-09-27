FF Plus to probe member over k-word claims

The FF+ says it will investigate an allegation that one of its members, Marcelle Maritz, used the k-word in a viral video.

In the footage, a person who appears to be Maritz can be heard describing a place of worship as the “church without k****rs”.

On Wednesday, the DA said it would be laying criminal charges against Maritz, a former DA councillor, on Thursday.

“The DA is of the belief that this horrific incident constitutes crimen injuria. It is also appalling that she would place such an indictment on the church,” the party said.

The party said it would also be reporting Maritz to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and that it had requested that the Limpopo Legislature’s Ethics Committee investigate the matter.