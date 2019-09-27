News

Man found dead in Malabar with multiple dog bites

By Yolanda Palezweni - 27 September 2019
Man dies after an alleged dog attack
The body of a man who had been bitten by dogs several times was found in Armstrong Street, Malabar at about 7am on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said circumstances surrounding the death of Melvin Stuurman, 28, were unclear, but confirmed he had been bitten in the face. 

"However, while police were still processing the crime scene they followed up on information of a woman washing dogs in Malabar, not far from the crime scene," van Rensburg said.

She said the Port Elizabeth Animal Anti-Cruelty League was also called in to assist, and the three pitbulls found on the woman's premises were removed pending an investigation.

"A postmortem will be done to determine the cause of death," she said.

An inquest docket is under investigation. 

