‘Bay fares badly around ease of doing business’

When it comes to the ease of doing business, Nelson Mandela Bay falls short – a big factor to consider if the city goes ahead and regulates Airbnb.



The metro’s director of trade and investment, Lutho Nduvane, said from an investment point of view when putting regulations in place, officials also needed to look at the ease of doing business...

