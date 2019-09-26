Wheelchair project hit by lack of funds
The future of the Association for Persons with Physical Disabilities Nelson Mandela Bay and its popular Wheelchair Wednesday campaign hangs in the balance unless funders come forward and the municipality sticks to its commitment to assist the 78-year-old organisation.
Last week, the association and SPAR held the eighth annual Wheelchair Wednesday campaign at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, where 180 recipients received wheelchairs...
