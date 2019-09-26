Bodies of Despatch couple who drowned in Indonesia arriving home

PREMIUM

The bodies of a Despatch couple who died in a boating tragedy 10 days ago while holidaying in Indonesia will finally arrive home on Thursday.



Language barriers, timezone differences and an alleged lack of help from both the South African and Indonesian governments bedevilled the repatriation of Victor Allers’ and Fatima Turner’s bodies...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.