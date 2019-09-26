SA teen who captured 'desperate measures' of rhino poaching wins international photo award

“Despite living right next door to a national park, 99% of these young people have never had access to their natural heritage and have never seen Africa’s iconic wildlife,” said Wild Shots Outreach founder and director Mike Kendrick.

“This award is a fantastic accolade for Neville, for Wild Shots Outreach, for the communities and all the young people I work with,” added Kendrick.

“They have developed pride in their images, pride in their stories, pride in themselves and a pride in their natural heritage – a natural heritage which has previously been hard for them to access.”

He added: “Can we hope that images like Neville’s will capture the imaginations of communities like his, which border the greater Kruger Park? And can photos like this bring people a better understanding of the drastic measures being used to conserve the iconic wildlife which we hold so precious?”