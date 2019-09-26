Relief on the cards for unemployed in Nelson Mandela Bay

More than 7,000 Nelson Mandela Bay job seekers will get temporary jobs over the next nine months through the government’s expanded public works programme (EPWP), it was announced on Wednesday.



Speaking at a two-day inclusive Cities Reference group meeting for municipalities at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, the metro’s acting EPWP director, Sicelo Mnyaka, said the city was well aware it was among the cities with the highest levels of unemployment...

