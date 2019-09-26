Gospel sounds to uplift, help nation heal

Port Elizabeth-based nonprofit organisation Womb Stewardship will host a live DVD recording of its gospel album, Ecclesia at Pentecost, in October.



The recording session, to be held at the Word of Faith Christian Centre, will feature performances by well-known gospel artists Ntokozo Mbambo and Nqubekho Mbatha, as well as singers from church groups across the city...

