Summerstrand doctor accused of shooting wife ‘not a violent person’

A Port Elizabeth doctor who allegedly shot his wife in the head is not a violent person, according to his lawyer.



Arguing for his release on bail, defence lawyer Zolile Ngqeza said on Wednesday there was no risk that his client, Dr Mkhuseli Boto, would hurt someone in the intensive care unit at St George’s Hospital, where his estranged wife has been undergoing treatment since earlier in September and is said to be in a stable but critical condition after being shot in the jaw...

