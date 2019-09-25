Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe

Zanu-PF has accused EFF leader Julius Malema of demeaning the legacy of Robert Mugabe and taking cheap shots at president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Malema and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi led an EFF delegation to the Mugabe residence - nicknamed "Blue Roof' - in Borrowdale, Harare, on Monday to pay their respects.

They were granted a body-viewing and lunch at the Mugabe household, where they met his widow Grace and other close family members.

But it is Malema's utterances during a press conference that irked the Zimbabwean ruling party.

Malema spoke about "chancers" who wanted to take charge of the Mugabe legacy while relegating his family to the sidelines.

"It's an absolute nonsense that you think declaring a person a national hero takes away the right of the family over the deceased. The family, especially the surviving spouse, has the last word," Malema said in reference to the standoff between the Mugabe family and government over the late president's dying wishes.