IN PICTURES | Harry and Meghan take little Archie to meet Tutu

By Philani Nombembe - 25 September 2019
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of southern Africa on September 25 2019 in Cape Town.
Image: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

After a long break from public life due to ill-health, Archibishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the last day of their visit to the city, and brought their five-month-old son, Archie, to meet Tutu.

The Duchess of Sussex plays with her five-month-old son, Archie, as Prince Harry chats to Archbishop Emeriturs Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
Image: Pool
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka meet Archie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's five-month-old son, on September 25 2019.
Image: Pool

The cleric told the couple: "South Africans adore you."

They responded: "It is heartwarming."

The couple had tea with Tutu and Archie had a heart-shaped biscuit with his name on it.

One of Tutu's daughters, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, also attended the meeting at the foundation's headquarters in the Old Granary Building.

The cake stand for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's tea date with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on September 25 2019.
Image: Pool

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie’s tour of southern Africa reached day three when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby boy, Archie, met Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Cape Town on September 25 2019.

