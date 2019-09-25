Ambulance crew, patients robbed at Bay's 'no-go area'

An ambulance crew carrying patients was accosted and robbed in Nelson Mandela Bay’s crime-ridden Motherwell on Tuesday.

According to a statement sent by health department spokesperson, Sizwe Kupelo, a student and member had been waiting for a traffic light at the Daku Road to turn green when they were attacked.

“While no physical harm was inflicted on the crew, such uncalled for attacks on emergency medical services members are continuing unabated.

“These attacks are condemned with the contempt they deserve,” Kupelo said.

Last week, The Herald reported that ambulances took more than two hours to arrive at scenes because of on-going violence against emergency medical services.

EMS operations manager, Ashwell Botha, said for months medics had been using police escorts when entering high-risk areas such as Kwazakhele, New Brighton and Motherwell.

In June, Metro EMS said it was experiencing an average of about two attacks a month.

Kupelo called on the communities to work with the police.

“We cannot have lawlessness being the order of the day where ambulance crews are targeted on a weekly basis.

“We are hopeful that the police will give attacks on ambulance crews the urgency they deserve and crack the cases,” he said.