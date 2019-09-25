Accountability Now wants court order declaring Mkhwebane unfit for office

Accountability Now has approached the Pretoria high court seeking an order declaring public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane unfit to hold office.

The pressure group, which engages in public-interest litigation, has cited several adverse court findings against Mkhwebane as the chief reason they believe she is not fit to head the Chapter Nine institution.

Their case will be heard on October 22.

Parliament is also undergoing a process to draft rules for the removal of heads of Chapter Nine institutions - largely triggered by unhappiness with Mkhwebane.