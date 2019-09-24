Trump's new national security adviser studied at bastion of apartheid

Donald Trump’s new national security adviser was an undergraduate at the University of the Orange Free State when it was still an all-whites institution.

“[It was] a white, Afrikaans university for people then called Afrikaners – very conservative and routinely racist not only in their policies but in their practices,” Jonathan Jansen told The Guardian on Wednesday.

Jansen, a Times Select columnist, is a former vice-chancellor of what is now called the University of the Free State.