Ndlovu Youth Choir gets R1m pay cheque after America's Got Talent success

The homecoming celebration was hosted by the MEC at the Ndlovu Care Group Miracle Centre. The choir was welcomed by members of their community and government officials on Monday.

Moraka said half of the money will go to the choir members, while the rest will be used to develop their music programme.

When they arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Friday, choirmaster Ralf Schmitt, who was dishing out hugs with a huge smile on his face, said he felt "amazing".

"I can’t breathe," he said. "I envisage a beautiful and exciting future for them. But there’s also a leadership responsibility. It must be sustainable and result in employment. They have so much potential. They have an exciting future."

The choir was returning from their six-week trip to Atlanta, USA, where they made it to the final of AGT. During the final results show they performed Higher Love and Can't Hold Us! with fellow finalists the Detroit Youth Choir, DJ Kygo and Macklemore.