Land must be returned to our people as it really shapes our identity - Ramaphosa

The return of land to black people is crucial in restoring the identity of South Africans.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa who was delivering a keynote address at the Heritage Day celebrations in Upington, Northern Cape, today.

Ramaphosa said that land formed a big part of people’s identity before it was taken from them and that it was necessary to return and restore land to poor people for either farming, housing or business.

“We must say it very clearly. Our history, our identity as South Africans is closely linked to the question of land and it is for that reason that we say that land must be returned to our people because that is what really shapes our identity,” said Ramaphosa to loud cheers.

The land question has been a touchy subject in the country, especially after the ruling party, the ANC, took a resolution at its elective conference in 2017 that land must returned to the poor without any compensation.

A presidential advisory panel on land reform and agriculture in July released its report which, among others, recommended that the Land Claims Court must be strengthened to deal with restitution claims.

The panel also recommended the establishment of a land reform fund to aid land acquisition.