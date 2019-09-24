Keep universities safe, but don't turn them into prisons: Blade Nzimande

Nzimande said the he would soon engage with PSIRA regarding the roles of private security at universities. "A lot of the security companies are not trained or have experience in crowd control, and PSIRA are concerned about this," he said.

The minister said while he understood the importance of security in ensuring the safety of students, security companies could not take over the role of police. "The minister of police has agreed that dealing with the matter of safety and security lies with the police," he said.

Nzimande began his speech by expressing his condolences for Sandile Ndlovu, a first-year industrial engineering student who was attacked in a lecture hall at DUT's Steve Biko campus two weeks ago.

"I again wish to express my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fellow students on his passing, and further express my most serious concern about the often tragic deaths of university students on some of our campuses," he said.

He urged the criminal justice system to ensure a speedy arrest and prosecution of the people responsible for Ndlovu's death.